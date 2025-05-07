New Analyst Forecast: $LSCC Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSCC. David Williams from Williams Trading set a price target of 60.0 for LSCC.

$LSCC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSCC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LSCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $60.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 05/06/2025

$LSCC Insider Trading Activity

$LSCC insiders have traded $LSCC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBIN ANN ABRAMS sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $639,708

PRAVIN DESALE (SVP, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,373 shares for an estimated $485,299 .

. TRACY ANN FEANNY (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,227 shares for an estimated $369,830 .

. TONYA STEVENS (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $276,195 .

. MARK JON NELSON (SVP, Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,700 shares for an estimated $213,127.

$LSCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $LSCC stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

