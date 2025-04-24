New Analyst Forecast: $LRCX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LRCX. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LRCX.

$LRCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LRCX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025

$LRCX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LRCX stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$LRCX Insider Trading Activity

$LRCX insiders have traded $LRCX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SESHASAYEE VARADARAJAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,080 shares for an estimated $9,907,200 .

. BETHANY MAYER sold 1,660 shares for an estimated $124,757

$LRCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $LRCX stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.