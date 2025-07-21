New Analyst Forecast: $LRCX Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LRCX. Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a price target of 120.0 for LRCX.

$LRCX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LRCX recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $LRCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Steve Barger from Keybanc set a target price of $115.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $115.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $115.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $95.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $108.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $87.0 on 07/01/2025

$LRCX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LRCX stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$LRCX Insider Trading Activity

$LRCX insiders have traded $LRCX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SESHASAYEE VARADARAJAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,080 shares for an estimated $9,907,200.

$LRCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $LRCX stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.