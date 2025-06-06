New Analyst Forecast: $LQDA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LQDA. Needham gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LQDA.
$LQDA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LQDA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
$LQDA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LQDA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LQDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $13.0 on 05/19/2025
- Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $36.0 on 05/05/2025
- Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $19.0 on 01/09/2025
$LQDA Insider Trading Activity
$LQDA insiders have traded $LQDA stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROGER JEFFS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 67,083 shares for an estimated $974,396.
- MICHAEL KASETA (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,289 shares for an estimated $652,844.
- RUSSELL SCHUNDLER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,740 shares for an estimated $433,058.
- RAJEEV SAGGAR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,455 shares for an estimated $318,209.
- SCOTT MOOMAW (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,005 shares for an estimated $267,402.
- JASON ADAIR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,613 shares for an estimated $163,224.
$LQDA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $LQDA stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LM ADVISORS LLC removed 2,206,443 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,545,034
- KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,632,526 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,079,758
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 1,616,778 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,847,475
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,103,799 shares (+206.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,281,035
- WHITEFORT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 937,065 shares (-47.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,821,708
- FMR LLC added 899,606 shares (+4360.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,269,188
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 700,000 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,325,000
