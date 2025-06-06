New Analyst Forecast: $LQDA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LQDA. Needham gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LQDA.

$LQDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LQDA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

$LQDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LQDA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LQDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $13.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $36.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $19.0 on 01/09/2025

$LQDA Insider Trading Activity

$LQDA insiders have traded $LQDA stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROGER JEFFS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 67,083 shares for an estimated $974,396 .

. MICHAEL KASETA (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,289 shares for an estimated $652,844 .

. RUSSELL SCHUNDLER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,740 shares for an estimated $433,058 .

. RAJEEV SAGGAR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,455 shares for an estimated $318,209 .

. SCOTT MOOMAW (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,005 shares for an estimated $267,402 .

. JASON ADAIR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,613 shares for an estimated $163,224.

$LQDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $LQDA stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

