New Analyst Forecast: $LQDA Given $36.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LQDA. Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a price target of 36.0 for LQDA.

$LQDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LQDA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LQDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $36.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $19.0 on 01/09/2025

$LQDA Insider Trading Activity

$LQDA insiders have traded $LQDA stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROGER JEFFS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,473 shares for an estimated $454,944 .

. MICHAEL KASETA (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,744 shares for an estimated $400,256 .

. RUSSELL SCHUNDLER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,420 shares for an estimated $286,276 .

. RAJEEV SAGGAR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,858 shares for an estimated $189,288 .

. SCOTT MOOMAW (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,314 shares for an estimated $151,008 .

. JASON ADAIR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,020 shares for an estimated $99,871.

$LQDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $LQDA stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

