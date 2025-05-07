New Analyst Forecast: $LPX Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LPX. Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital Markets set a price target of 110.0 for LPX.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPX forecast page.
$LPX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LPX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LPX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $106.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $110.0 on 05/07/2025
- Ketan Mamtora from BMO Capital set a target price of $103.0 on 11/12/2024
$LPX Insider Trading Activity
$LPX insiders have traded $LPX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LIZANNE C GOTTUNG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $283,737.
- OZEY K JR HORTON sold 300 shares for an estimated $34,023
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LPX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $LPX stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 955,105 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,901,122
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 842,809 shares (+1736.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,272,871
- FMR LLC added 540,703 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,989,795
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 509,097 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,716,994
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 488,458 shares (+252.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,928,366
- PALESTRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 333,373 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,520,774
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 305,021 shares (+430.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,584,924
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.