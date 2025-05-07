New Analyst Forecast: $LPX Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LPX. Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital Markets set a price target of 110.0 for LPX.

$LPX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LPX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LPX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $106.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $110.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ketan Mamtora from BMO Capital set a target price of $103.0 on 11/12/2024

$LPX Insider Trading Activity

$LPX insiders have traded $LPX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIZANNE C GOTTUNG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $283,737 .

. OZEY K JR HORTON sold 300 shares for an estimated $34,023

$LPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $LPX stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

