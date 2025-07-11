New Analyst Forecast: $LPX Given $108.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LPX. Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a price target of 108.0 for LPX.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPX forecast page.
$LPX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LPX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LPX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $108.0 on 07/11/2025
- Steven Chercover from DA Davidson set a target price of $117.0 on 06/25/2025
- Matthew McKellar from RBC Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 05/07/2025
- Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 05/07/2025
- Ketan Mamtora from BMO Capital set a target price of $108.0 on 02/20/2025
$LPX Insider Trading Activity
$LPX insiders have traded $LPX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LIZANNE C GOTTUNG sold 1,179 shares for an estimated $105,544
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LPX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $LPX stock to their portfolio, and 236 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 59 NORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 635,817 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,482,447
- PALESTRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 578,248 shares (+173.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,187,251
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 488,458 shares (+252.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,928,366
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 435,897 shares (-66.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,093,806
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 413,175 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,003,836
- FMR LLC removed 399,311 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,728,625
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 342,165 shares (+84.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,472,336
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.