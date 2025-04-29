New Analyst Forecast: $LPTH Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LPTH. Craig-Hallum gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LPTH.
$LPTH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPTH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
$LPTH Insider Trading Activity
$LPTH insiders have traded $LPTH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHMUEL RUBIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $5,012 and 0 sales.
- KIMBERLY ANNE CRIDER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $2,510
$LPTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $LPTH stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC added 312,145 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,101,871
- ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 234,658 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $828,342
- CONNECTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 207,597 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $732,817
- AMH EQUITY LTD removed 111,108 shares (-3.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $392,211
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 95,877 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $338,445
- WEALTH EFFECTS LLC added 82,000 shares (+176.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,819
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 50,767 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $179,207
