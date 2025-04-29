New Analyst Forecast: $LPTH Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LPTH. Craig-Hallum gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LPTH.

$LPTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPTH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

$LPTH Insider Trading Activity

$LPTH insiders have traded $LPTH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHMUEL RUBIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $5,012 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KIMBERLY ANNE CRIDER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $2,510

$LPTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $LPTH stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

