New Analyst Forecast: $LPLA Given $460.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LPLA. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 460.0 for LPLA.

$LPLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LPLA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LPLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $412.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $460.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $403.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Charles Bendit from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $460.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $400.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $450.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $342.0 on 04/08/2025

$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

GREG GATES (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,142,251 .

. MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160 shares for an estimated $55,668.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 423 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

