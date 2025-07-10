New Analyst Forecast: $LPLA Given $460.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LPLA. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 460.0 for LPLA.
$LPLA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LPLA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LPLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $412.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $460.0 on 07/10/2025
- Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $403.0 on 07/09/2025
- Charles Bendit from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $460.0 on 06/09/2025
- Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $400.0 on 06/09/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $450.0 on 05/21/2025
- Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 05/09/2025
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $342.0 on 04/08/2025
$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.
$LPLA Insider Trading Activity
$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676.
- MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526
- RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265
- GREG GATES (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,142,251.
- MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435
- ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160 shares for an estimated $55,668.
$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 423 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,457,701 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $476,872,305
- DODGE & COX added 1,053,351 shares (+224.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $344,593,246
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 971,814 shares (+1453.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $317,919,231
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 851,115 shares (+786.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $278,433,761
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 773,101 shares (-86.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $252,912,261
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 674,227 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $220,566,620
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 642,503 shares (+550.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,188,431
