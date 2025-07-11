New Analyst Forecast: $LPG Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LPG. Omar Nokta from Jefferies set a price target of 35.0 for LPG.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPG forecast page.
$LPG Insider Trading Activity
$LPG insiders have traded $LPG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN C HADJIPATERAS (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $532,500 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $LPG stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 6,776,460 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $165,210,094
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,654,446 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,640,323
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 971,419 shares (+3728.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,701,500
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 400,383 shares (-74.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,944,556
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 260,942 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,829,444
- SPARTA 24 LTD. added 225,414 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,035,748
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 178,274 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,982,641
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.