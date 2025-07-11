New Analyst Forecast: $LPG Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LPG. Omar Nokta from Jefferies set a price target of 35.0 for LPG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPG forecast page.

$LPG Insider Trading Activity

$LPG insiders have traded $LPG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C HADJIPATERAS (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $532,500 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $LPG stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.