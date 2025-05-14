New Analyst Forecast: $LOW Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LOW. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $LOW.
$LOW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LOW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LOW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LOW forecast page.
$LOW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LOW recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $269.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $269.0 on 03/24/2025
- Jonathan Matuszewski from Jefferies set a target price of $301.0 on 11/19/2024
- Andrew Carter from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $265.0 on 11/19/2024
- Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $310.0 on 11/19/2024
- Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $260.0 on 11/19/2024
$LOW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LOW stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/11, 02/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 02/07.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/17, 12/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$LOW Insider Trading Activity
$LOW insiders have traded $LOW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- QUONTA D VANCE (EVP, Pro & Home Services) sold 7,198 shares for an estimated $1,974,881
- LAWRENCE SIMKINS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $245,532
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,067 institutional investors add shares of $LOW stock to their portfolio, and 1,305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,066,046 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $481,863,908
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,971,996 shares (+2984.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $459,928,627
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,664,907 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $410,899,047
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,402,442 shares (-59.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $327,091,547
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,340,545 shares (-26.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,846,506
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,260,748 shares (+37.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $294,044,256
- ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD removed 1,239,982 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $289,201,001
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.