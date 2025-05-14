New Analyst Forecast: $LOW Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LOW. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $LOW.

$LOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LOW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

$LOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LOW recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $269.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $269.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Jonathan Matuszewski from Jefferies set a target price of $301.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Andrew Carter from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $265.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $310.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $260.0 on 11/19/2024

$LOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LOW stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/11, 02/24 and 0 sales.

on 04/11, 02/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 02/07.

on 04/08, 02/07. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/17, 12/13.

$LOW Insider Trading Activity

$LOW insiders have traded $LOW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

QUONTA D VANCE (EVP, Pro & Home Services) sold 7,198 shares for an estimated $1,974,881

LAWRENCE SIMKINS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $245,532

$LOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,067 institutional investors add shares of $LOW stock to their portfolio, and 1,305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

