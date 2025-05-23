New Analyst Forecast: $LOW Given $280.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LOW. David Bellinger from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 280.0 for LOW.

$LOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LOW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $274.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Bellinger from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $280.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $269.0 on 03/24/2025

$LOW Insider Trading Activity

$LOW insiders have traded $LOW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

QUONTA D VANCE (EVP, Pro & Home Services) sold 7,198 shares for an estimated $1,974,881

LAWRENCE SIMKINS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $245,532

$LOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,088 institutional investors add shares of $LOW stock to their portfolio, and 1,356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

