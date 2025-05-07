New Analyst Forecast: $LOPE Given $215.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LOPE. Alexander Paris from Barrington set a price target of 215.0 for LOPE.

$LOPE Insider Trading Activity

$LOPE insiders have traded $LOPE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN E MUELLER (CEO) sold 7,700 shares for an estimated $1,318,702

DANIEL E BACHUS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,163 shares for an estimated $1,263,525 .

. WILLIAM STAN MEYER (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $478,380

JACK A HENRY sold 1,560 shares for an estimated $253,031

DILEK MARSH (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $249,105

$LOPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $LOPE stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

