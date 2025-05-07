New Analyst Forecast: $LOPE Given $215.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LOPE. Alexander Paris from Barrington set a price target of 215.0 for LOPE.
$LOPE Insider Trading Activity
$LOPE insiders have traded $LOPE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN E MUELLER (CEO) sold 7,700 shares for an estimated $1,318,702
- DANIEL E BACHUS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,163 shares for an estimated $1,263,525.
- WILLIAM STAN MEYER (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $478,380
- JACK A HENRY sold 1,560 shares for an estimated $253,031
- DILEK MARSH (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $249,105
$LOPE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $LOPE stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 232,391 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,065,645
- FMR LLC added 189,843 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,096,283
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 171,261 shares (+79.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,631,578
- FIL LTD removed 163,697 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,813,568
- RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC removed 160,397 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,751,888
- PARSIFAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 160,186 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,238,466
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 159,827 shares (+68.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,179,662
