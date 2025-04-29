New Analyst Forecast: $LOGI Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LOGI. Alicia Reese from Wedbush set a price target of 110.0 for LOGI.
$LOGI Insider Trading Activity
$LOGI insiders have traded $LOGI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMANTHA HARNETT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 580 shares for an estimated $51,405.
$LOGI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $LOGI stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 956,466 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,764,975
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 807,777 shares (-56.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,520,435
- BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH added 655,025 shares (+700.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,941,308
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 652,782 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,756,597
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 645,113 shares (-33.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,125,055
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 558,614 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,152,607
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 495,746 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,824,683
