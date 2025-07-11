New Analyst Forecast: $LOGI Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LOGI. Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a price target of 100.0 for LOGI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LOGI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LOGI forecast page.

$LOGI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LOGI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LOGI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital set a target price of $78.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $92.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Alicia Reese from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $80.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Adam Angelov from B of A Securities set a target price of $73.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $92.0 on 01/23/2025

$LOGI Insider Trading Activity

$LOGI insiders have traded $LOGI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMANTHA HARNETT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 300 shares for an estimated $28,980

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LOGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $LOGI stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.