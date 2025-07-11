New Analyst Forecast: $LOB Given $36.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LOB. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 36.0 for LOB.

$LOB Insider Trading Activity

$LOB insiders have traded $LOB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM HENDERSON CAMERON has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $260,110 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TONYA WILLIAMS BRADFORD sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $66,275

$LOB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $LOB stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

