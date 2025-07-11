New Analyst Forecast: $LOB Given $36.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LOB. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 36.0 for LOB.
$LOB Insider Trading Activity
$LOB insiders have traded $LOB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM HENDERSON CAMERON has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $260,110 and 0 sales.
- TONYA WILLIAMS BRADFORD sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $66,275
$LOB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $LOB stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,041,706 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,431,881
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 755,257 shares (-91.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,135,151
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 596,841 shares (+655.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,911,781
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 353,105 shares (+2211.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,413,779
- CITIGROUP INC added 239,356 shares (+428.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,381,230
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 225,459 shares (+141.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,010,736
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 219,632 shares (-93.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,855,389
