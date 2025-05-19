New Analyst Forecast: $LOAR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LOAR. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LOAR.

$LOAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LOAR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$LOAR Insider Trading Activity

$LOAR insiders have traded $LOAR stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$LOAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $LOAR stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

