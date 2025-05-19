New Analyst Forecast: $LOAR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LOAR. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LOAR.
$LOAR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LOAR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
$LOAR Insider Trading Activity
$LOAR insiders have traded $LOAR stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID C ABRAMS sold 1,006,461 shares for an estimated $81,699,471
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. ABRAMS sold 1,006,461 shares for an estimated $81,699,471
- ANTHONY CARPENITO sold 987,248 shares for an estimated $80,139,856
- RAJA BOBBILI sold 987,248 shares for an estimated $80,139,856
- ALISON BOMBERG sold 987,248 shares for an estimated $80,139,856
- ALTERNATIVE CREDIT ADVISORS LP BLACKSTONE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 335,487 shares for an estimated $27,233,157.
- HOLDINGS IV L.P. BLACKSTONE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 335,487 shares for an estimated $27,233,157.
- CAPITAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND III LP GSO has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 335,487 shares for an estimated $27,233,157.
- PAUL S LEVY sold 251,616 shares for an estimated $20,424,928
- DIRKSON R CHARLES (See Remarks) sold 126,960 shares for an estimated $10,305,978
- BRETT N MILGRIM (Executive Co-Chairman) sold 120,305 shares for an estimated $9,765,758
- GLENN D'ALESSANDRO (See Remarks) sold 28,518 shares for an estimated $2,314,948
- MICHAEL J. MANELLA (See Remarks) sold 28,153 shares for an estimated $2,285,319
$LOAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $LOAR stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,119,958 shares (+232.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,125,032
- UBS GROUP AG added 596,584 shares (+5764.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,148,659
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 559,410 shares (-64.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,522,316
- NORGES BANK added 398,316 shares (+3319.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,439,535
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 360,992 shares (-31.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,504,084
- INVESCO LTD. added 327,888 shares (+38.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,165,287
- ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 324,833 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,008,407
