New Analyst Forecast: $LNT Given $67.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LNT. Julien Dumoulin-Smith from UBS set a price target of 67.0 for LNT.
$LNT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LNT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from UBS set a target price of $67.0 on 07/11/2025
- Steve Fleishman from Wolfe Research set a target price of $68.0 on 07/07/2025
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $71.0 on 05/20/2025
- James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $64.0 on 04/22/2025
- Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $61.0 on 04/22/2025
- Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $57.0 on 02/24/2025
$LNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 388 institutional investors add shares of $LNT stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,923,234 shares (-69.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,110,107
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,281,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,496,378
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,235,886 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,529,264
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,083,138 shares (-46.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,699,930
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 978,766 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,983,592
- MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 915,040 shares (-84.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,882,823
- MAIRS & POWER INC removed 869,329 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,941,321
