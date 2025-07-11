New Analyst Forecast: $LNT Given $67.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LNT. Julien Dumoulin-Smith from UBS set a price target of 67.0 for LNT.

$LNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LNT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Julien Dumoulin-Smith from UBS set a target price of $67.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Steve Fleishman from Wolfe Research set a target price of $68.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $71.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $64.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $61.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $57.0 on 02/24/2025

$LNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 388 institutional investors add shares of $LNT stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

