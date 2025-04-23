New Analyst Forecast: $LNT Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LNT. An analyst from BMO Capital set a price target of 64.0 for LNT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LNT forecast page.

$LNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 339 institutional investors add shares of $LNT stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.