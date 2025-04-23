New Analyst Forecast: $LNT Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LNT. An analyst from BMO Capital set a price target of 64.0 for LNT.
$LNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 339 institutional investors add shares of $LNT stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,141,895 shares (+9113.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,951,670
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,164,573 shares (+207.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,012,847
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 1,778,169 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,160,914
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,494,721 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,397,799
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,281,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,496,378
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,099,821 shares (-68.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,043,413
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 932,526 shares (+122.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,149,587
