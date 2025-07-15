New Analyst Forecast: $LNG Given $261.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LNG. Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a price target of 261.0 for LNG.

$LNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LNG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $262.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $262.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $261.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Sam Burwell from Jefferies set a target price of $288.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Jean Ann Salisbury from B of A Securities set a target price of $271.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $267.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $265.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Benjamin Nolan from Stifel set a target price of $247.0 on 04/22/2025

$LNG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LNG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 04/22.

$LNG Insider Trading Activity

$LNG insiders have traded $LNG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANATOL FEYGIN (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,478 shares for an estimated $5,081,348

G ANDREA BOTTA sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,975,590

NEAL A SHEAR sold 4,300 shares for an estimated $1,057,491

$LNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 618 institutional investors add shares of $LNG stock to their portfolio, and 456 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

