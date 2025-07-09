New Analyst Forecast: $LNC Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LNC. Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 40.0 for LNC.

$LNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LNC recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $LNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $40.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $41.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $36.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $31.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $38.0 on 04/02/2025

$LNC Insider Trading Activity

$LNC insiders have traded $LNC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN WOODROFFE (EVP, Ch Ppl Culture Comms Off) sold 43,622 shares for an estimated $1,429,929

BRIAN KROLL (EVP, Head of Life & Annuities) sold 10,075 shares for an estimated $333,482

JAMES T MORRIS sold 10 shares for an estimated $340

$LNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $LNC stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

