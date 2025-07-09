New Analyst Forecast: $LNC Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LNC. Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 40.0 for LNC.
$LNC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LNC recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $LNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $40.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $41.0 on 07/08/2025
- Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 05/19/2025
- John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $36.0 on 05/09/2025
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 05/09/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $31.0 on 04/10/2025
- Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $38.0 on 04/02/2025
$LNC Insider Trading Activity
$LNC insiders have traded $LNC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEAN WOODROFFE (EVP, Ch Ppl Culture Comms Off) sold 43,622 shares for an estimated $1,429,929
- BRIAN KROLL (EVP, Head of Life & Annuities) sold 10,075 shares for an estimated $333,482
- JAMES T MORRIS sold 10 shares for an estimated $340
$LNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $LNC stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 2,612,214 shares (+207.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,804,604
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 935,225 shares (+84.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,583,929
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 698,066 shares (-62.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,067,550
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 658,134 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,633,591
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 627,466 shares (+1818.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,532,304
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 617,107 shares (+110.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,160,312
- UBS GROUP AG added 589,561 shares (+52.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,171,135
