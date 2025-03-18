New Analyst Forecast: $LMNR Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LMNR. An analyst from Lake Street set a price target of 23.0 for LMNR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LMNR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LMNR forecast page.
$LMNR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $LMNR stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC removed 165,982 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,059,919
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 81,289 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,988,328
- SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP added 67,926 shares (+97.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,661,469
- ROBERTSON STEPHENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 60,010 shares (+144.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,467,844
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 59,565 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,578,472
- RIVERWATER PARTNERS LLC added 55,736 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,363,302
- SOWELL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC added 39,160 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $957,853
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.