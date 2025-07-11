New Analyst Forecast: $LMB Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LMB. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LMB.
$LMB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LMB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LMB forecast page.
$LMB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $159.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $163.0 on 07/11/2025
- Rob Brown from Lake Street set a target price of $156.0 on 07/02/2025
$LMB Insider Trading Activity
$LMB insiders have traded $LMB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSHUA HOROWITZ sold 25,400 shares for an estimated $1,915,909
- JAY SHARP (Regional President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $274,986.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $LMB stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 290,573 shares (-90.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,638,971
- INVESCO LTD. removed 232,313 shares (-92.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,300,349
- GRANITE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 200,773 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,951,565
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 157,195 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,706,311
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 149,280 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,116,881
- NEUMEIER POMA INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC removed 134,499 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,016,140
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 130,156 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,692,717
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.