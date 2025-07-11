New Analyst Forecast: $LMB Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LMB. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LMB.

$LMB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

$LMB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $159.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $163.0 on 07/11/2025

Rob Brown from Lake Street set a target price of $156.0 on 07/02/2025

$LMB Insider Trading Activity

$LMB insiders have traded $LMB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA HOROWITZ sold 25,400 shares for an estimated $1,915,909

JAY SHARP (Regional President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $274,986.

$LMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $LMB stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

