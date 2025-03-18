New Analyst Forecast: $LMB Given $103.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LMB. An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 103.0 for LMB.

$LMB Insider Trading Activity

$LMB insiders have traded $LMB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA HOROWITZ sold 25,400 shares for an estimated $1,915,909

DAVID RICHARD GABOURY purchased 531 shares for an estimated $50,184

$LMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $LMB stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

