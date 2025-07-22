New Analyst Forecast: $LMAT Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LMAT. Barrington Research gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $LMAT.

$LMAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMAT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LMAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LMAT forecast page.

$LMAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMAT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $110.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Daniel Stauder from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $110.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Nathan Treybeck from Wells Fargo set a target price of $95.0 on 02/13/2025

$LMAT Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $LMAT Data Alerts

$LMAT insiders have traded $LMAT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE W LEMAITRE (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $8,556,631 .

. TRENT G KAMKE (Senior V. P., Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,529 shares for an estimated $525,052 .

. BRIDGET A ROSS sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $312,000

LAWRENCE J JASINSKI sold 3,142 shares for an estimated $289,064

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LMAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $LMAT stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.