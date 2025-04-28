New Analyst Forecast: $LLY Given 'Reduce' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LLY. HSBC gave a rating of 'Reduce' for $LLY.

$LLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LLY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/28/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/17/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024

$LLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LLY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $990.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1146.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $950.0 on 01/17/2025

on 01/17/2025 Kerry Holford from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $970.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $1010.0 on 10/31/2024

$LLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LLY stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$LLY Insider Trading Activity

$LLY insiders have traded $LLY stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENDOWMENT INC LILLY has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 534,452 shares for an estimated $474,544,560 .

. DANIEL SKOVRONSKY (EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,316,064 .

. DONALD A ZAKROWSKI (SVP, Finance, & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,900 shares for an estimated $1,541,282.

$LLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,785 institutional investors add shares of $LLY stock to their portfolio, and 1,610 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

