New Analyst Forecast: $LKQ Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LKQ. Gary Prestopino from Barrington Research set a price target of 60.0 for LKQ.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LKQ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LKQ forecast page.

$LKQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LKQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LKQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Prestopino from Barrington Research set a target price of $60.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $49.0 on 02/21/2025

$LKQ Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $LKQ Data Alerts

$LKQ insiders have traded $LKQ stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINICK P ZARCONE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,054,504 .

. JUSTIN L JUDE (President and CEO) purchased 2,708 shares for an estimated $100,178

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LKQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 331 institutional investors add shares of $LKQ stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.