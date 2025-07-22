New Analyst Forecast: $LKQ Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LKQ. Gary Prestopino from Barrington Research set a price target of 60.0 for LKQ.
$LKQ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LKQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LKQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gary Prestopino from Barrington Research set a target price of $60.0 on 07/22/2025
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $49.0 on 02/21/2025
$LKQ Insider Trading Activity
$LKQ insiders have traded $LKQ stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOMINICK P ZARCONE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,054,504.
- JUSTIN L JUDE (President and CEO) purchased 2,708 shares for an estimated $100,178
$LKQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 331 institutional investors add shares of $LKQ stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 3,973,046 shares (+47.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,013,376
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 3,288,048 shares (+258.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,873,561
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 2,741,220 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $101,452,552
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 2,680,964 shares (+95.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,048,208
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 1,876,031 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,806,358
- FMR LLC removed 1,801,663 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,642,744
- SWEDBANK AB added 1,290,053 shares (+58.2%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $47,744,861
