New Analyst Forecast: $LKFN Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LKFN. Brendan Nosal from Hovde Group set a price target of 72.0 for LKFN.

$LKFN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LKFN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LKFN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brendan Nosal from Hovde Group set a target price of $72.0 on 05/06/2025

$LKFN Insider Trading Activity

$LKFN insiders have traded $LKFN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M FINDLAY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,082 shares for an estimated $1,159,983 .

. M SCOTT WELCH has made 3 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $920,374 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC H OTTINGER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $294,000 .

. STEPHANIE R LENISKI (Executive Vice President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $92,902

ROBERT E JR BARTELS purchased 802 shares for an estimated $58,000

DONALD ROBINSON-GAY (Senior Vice President) sold 550 shares for an estimated $36,435

BROK A LAHRMAN (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 150 shares for an estimated $11,325

$LKFN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $LKFN stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

