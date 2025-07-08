New Analyst Forecast: $LITE Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LITE. Lumentum Holdings gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $LITE.

$LITE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LITE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lumentum Holdings issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LITE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LITE forecast page.

$LITE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LITE recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LITE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Meta Marshall from Lumentum Holdings set a target price of $85.0 on 07/08/2025

$LITE Insider Trading Activity

$LITE insiders have traded $LITE stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LITE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN S LOWE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,474,600 .

. YUEN WUPEN (PRESIDENT, CLOUD & NETWORKING) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,147 shares for an estimated $1,056,533 .

. JAE KIM (SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 4,577 shares for an estimated $356,914

WAJID ALI (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,394 shares for an estimated $355,876.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LITE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $LITE stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.