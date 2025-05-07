New Analyst Forecast: $LITE Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LITE. Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities set a price target of 80.0 for LITE.
$LITE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LITE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LITE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $75.0 on 05/07/2025
- Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $82.0 on 03/24/2025
$LITE Insider Trading Activity
$LITE insiders have traded $LITE stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LITE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VINCENT RETORT (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL TECH.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,710 shares for an estimated $3,733,828.
- WAJID ALI (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,059 shares for an estimated $2,712,319.
- HAROLD L COVERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,761 shares for an estimated $2,058,307.
- MATTHEW JOSEPH SEPE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 8,172 shares for an estimated $715,859
- JULIA SUZANNE JOHNSON sold 2,058 shares for an estimated $176,617
- PENNY HERSCHER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,167 shares for an estimated $176,159.
$LITE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $LITE stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,136,732 shares (-31.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,328,651
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,871,572 shares (+108.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $157,118,469
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,351,519 shares (-88.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,460,020
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,128,119 shares (+461.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,705,590
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,035,331 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,916,037
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 610,938 shares (+98.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,288,245
- VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 534,427 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,865,146
