New Analyst Forecast: $LITE Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LITE. Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities set a price target of 80.0 for LITE.

$LITE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LITE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LITE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $75.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $82.0 on 03/24/2025

$LITE Insider Trading Activity

$LITE insiders have traded $LITE stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LITE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINCENT RETORT (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL TECH.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,710 shares for an estimated $3,733,828 .

. WAJID ALI (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,059 shares for an estimated $2,712,319 .

. HAROLD L COVERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,761 shares for an estimated $2,058,307 .

. MATTHEW JOSEPH SEPE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 8,172 shares for an estimated $715,859

JULIA SUZANNE JOHNSON sold 2,058 shares for an estimated $176,617

PENNY HERSCHER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,167 shares for an estimated $176,159.

$LITE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $LITE stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

