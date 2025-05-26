New Analyst Forecast: $LION Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LION. David Joyce from Seaport Global set a price target of 10.0 for LION.
$LION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $LION stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,961,750 shares (-95.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,594,272
- BAYBERRY CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 3,332,671 shares (+830.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,895,052
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 837,774 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,258,171
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 653,460 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,881,346
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP added 375,409 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,804,305
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 296,932 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,218,082
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 275,839 shares (+198.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,060,517
