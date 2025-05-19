New Analyst Forecast: $LINE Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LINE. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $LINE.

$LINE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LINE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

$LINE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LINE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LINE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg McGinniss from Scotiabank set a target price of $73.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Nate Crossett from BNP Paribas set a target price of $61.0 on 01/14/2025

$LINE Insider Trading Activity

$LINE insiders have traded $LINE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LINE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN PATRICK MARCHETTI (CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 4 purchases buying 38,783 shares for an estimated $1,989,490 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM MATTHEW SCHWARTZ FORSTE (CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 3 purchases buying 35,266 shares for an estimated $1,963,065 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUDARSAN V THATTAI (See Remarks) purchased 4,420 shares for an estimated $199,907

