New Analyst Forecast: $LIND Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LIND. Eric Des Lauriers from Craig-Hallum set a price target of 16.0 for LIND.

$LIND Insider Trading Activity

$LIND insiders have traded $LIND stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEX P SCHULTZ has made 4 purchases buying 82,659 shares for an estimated $727,713 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN M JR FAHEY sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $82,320

$LIND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $LIND stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

