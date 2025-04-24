Stocks
LINC

New Analyst Forecast: $LINC Given $24.0 Price Target

April 24, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LINC. Luke Horton from Northland Securities set a price target of 24.0 for LINC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LINC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LINC forecast page.

$LINC Insider Trading Activity

$LINC insiders have traded $LINC stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LINC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN A. BARTHOLDSON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 425,334 shares for an estimated $7,309,275.
  • INVESTMENT COMPANY, LLC JUNIPER has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 311,480 shares for an estimated $5,000,035.
  • BRIAN K MEYERS (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,602 shares for an estimated $1,520,543.
  • CHAD D NYCE (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 9,977 shares for an estimated $164,620
  • MICHAEL A PLATER sold 10,471 shares for an estimated $161,358

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LINC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $LINC stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LINC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.