New Analyst Forecast: $LIN Given $576.0 Price Target

June 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LIN. Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a price target of 576.0 for LIN.

$LIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LIN stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$LIN Insider Trading Activity

$LIN insiders have traded $LIN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SEAN DURBIN (Executive VP, North America) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,261 shares for an estimated $3,314,272.
  • JUERGEN NOWICKI (Executive VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,782 shares for an estimated $3,117,142.
  • DAVID P STRAUSS (Executive VP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,682 shares for an estimated $3,035,145.
  • GUILLERMO BICHARA (Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,833 shares for an estimated $2,231,154
  • ROBERT L WOOD sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $1,323,154
  • BINOD PATWARI (Senior Vice President - APAC) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $640,570

$LIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,005 institutional investors add shares of $LIN stock to their portfolio, and 902 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

