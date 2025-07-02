New Analyst Forecast: $LIF Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LIF. Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 75.0 for LIF.

$LIF Insider Trading Activity

$LIF insiders have traded $LIF stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAUREN ANTONOFF (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 69,689 shares for an estimated $3,490,622 .

. BRIT MORIN sold 47,584 shares for an estimated $2,909,285

CHARLES J. PROBER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,942 shares for an estimated $2,565,295 .

. RUSSELL JOHN BURKE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 37,174 shares for an estimated $1,747,793 .

. MARK GOINES sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,260,000

JAMES SYNGE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,085,843 .

. JOHN PHILIP COGHLAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $577,250 .

. SUSAN L. STICK (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,209 shares for an estimated $531,441.

