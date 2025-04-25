New Analyst Forecast: $LIEN Given 'Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LIEN. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Perform' for $LIEN.

$LIEN Insider Trading Activity

$LIEN insiders have traded $LIEN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UMESH MAHAJAN (Secretary; Co-CIO) has made 2 purchases buying 600 shares for an estimated $6,443 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER SACK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 350 shares for an estimated $3,775 and 0 sales.

