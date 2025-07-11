New Analyst Forecast: $LHX Given $279.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LHX. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a price target of 279.0 for LHX.
$LHX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LHX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LHX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $252.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $279.0 on 07/11/2025
- Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $280.0 on 06/09/2025
- Myles Walton from UBS set a target price of $226.0 on 04/28/2025
- Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $263.0 on 04/11/2025
- Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $242.0 on 04/08/2025
- Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $250.0 on 03/31/2025
- Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 02/04/2025
$LHX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
$LHX Insider Trading Activity
$LHX insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER E KUBASIK (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,273 shares for an estimated $8,761,383.
- EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,144 shares for an estimated $1,578,895.
- JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228
$LHX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 630 institutional investors add shares of $LHX stock to their portfolio, and 630 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 935,645 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,839,854
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 709,948 shares (+946.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,599,215
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 572,500 shares (+261.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,829,975
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 568,575 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,008,433
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 557,610 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,713,349
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 511,181 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,995,295
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 477,422 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,929,198
