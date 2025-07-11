New Analyst Forecast: $LHX Given $279.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LHX. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a price target of 279.0 for LHX.

$LHX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LHX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LHX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $252.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $279.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $280.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Myles Walton from UBS set a target price of $226.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $263.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $242.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $250.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 02/04/2025

$LHX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 05/30. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.

on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.

on 04/07, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

$LHX Insider Trading Activity

$LHX insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER E KUBASIK (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,273 shares for an estimated $8,761,383 .

. EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,144 shares for an estimated $1,578,895 .

. JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228

$LHX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 630 institutional investors add shares of $LHX stock to their portfolio, and 630 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

