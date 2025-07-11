Stocks
LHX

New Analyst Forecast: $LHX Given $279.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LHX. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a price target of 279.0 for LHX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LHX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LHX forecast page.

$LHX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LHX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LHX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $252.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $279.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $280.0 on 06/09/2025
  • Myles Walton from UBS set a target price of $226.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $263.0 on 04/11/2025
  • Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $242.0 on 04/08/2025
  • Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $250.0 on 03/31/2025
  • Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 02/04/2025

$LHX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LHX Insider Trading Activity

$LHX insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTOPHER E KUBASIK (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,273 shares for an estimated $8,761,383.
  • EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,144 shares for an estimated $1,578,895.
  • JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LHX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 630 institutional investors add shares of $LHX stock to their portfolio, and 630 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LHX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.