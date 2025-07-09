New Analyst Forecast: $LH Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LH. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $LH.

$LH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LH in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Redburn Atlantic issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/06/2025

$LH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LH recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $284.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $285.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jack Meehan from Barclays set a target price of $275.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $283.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $290.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $280.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Eric Coldwell from Baird set a target price of $267.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Jamie Clark from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $276.0 on 04/02/2025

$LH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LH stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 02/28, 02/27, 02/17, 02/08, 02/05 and 0 sales.

$LH Insider Trading Activity

$LH insiders have traded $LH stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM H SCHECHTER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,226 shares for an estimated $3,015,815 .

. MARK S SCHROEDER (EVP, Pres Diagnostics & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,974 shares for an estimated $1,941,089 .

. DER VAART SANDRA D VAN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,214 shares for an estimated $783,092 .

. PETER J WILKINSON (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,242 shares for an estimated $548,576 .

. BRIAN J CAVENEY (EVP, Pres of ED, CMO & CSO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $494,000

KERRII B ANDERSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $390,317 .

. AMY B. SUMMY (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 984 shares for an estimated $232,196.

$LH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $LH stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

