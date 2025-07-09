New Analyst Forecast: $LGIH Given $47.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LGIH. Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a price target of 47.0 for LGIH.
$LGIH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LGIH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LGIH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 07/09/2025
- Alex Rygiel from Texas Capital Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 06/17/2025
- Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $93.0 on 06/05/2025
- Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 04/30/2025
- Aaron Hecht from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $140.0 on 02/26/2025
$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.
$LGIH Insider Trading Activity
$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954
- MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913
$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD added 612,998 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,745,977
- KHROM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 413,093 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,458,291
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 276,353 shares (+712.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,369,183
- FMR LLC removed 233,646 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,530,449
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 135,483 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,005,555
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 100,485 shares (-87.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,679,237
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 87,481 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,814,862
