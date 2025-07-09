Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $LGIH Given $47.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 11:08 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LGIH. Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a price target of 47.0 for LGIH.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LGIH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LGIH forecast page.

$LGIH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LGIH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LGIH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Alex Rygiel from Texas Capital Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 06/17/2025
  • Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $93.0 on 06/05/2025
  • Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Aaron Hecht from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $140.0 on 02/26/2025

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954
  • MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

