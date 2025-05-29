New Analyst Forecast: $LFST Given $8.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LFST. Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a price target of 8.5 for LFST.

$LFST Insider Trading Activity

$LFST insiders have traded $LFST stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PABLO PANTALEONI (Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,505 shares for an estimated $264,293 .

. LISA K MILLER (See Remarks) sold 18,845 shares for an estimated $130,030

ROBERT BESSLER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,914 shares for an estimated $34,447.

$LFST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $LFST stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

