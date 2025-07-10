Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $LFMD Given $18.0 Price Target

July 10, 2025 — 06:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LFMD. Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a price target of 18.0 for LFMD.

$LFMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFMD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LFMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $18.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $14.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Sarah James from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $15.0 on 03/11/2025

$LFMD Insider Trading Activity

$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARC DAVID BENATHEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $1,682,440.
  • JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $1,600,995.
  • STEFAN GALLUPPI (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 85,000 shares for an estimated $1,052,657
  • ERIC HAROLD YECIES (Chief Legal Officer & GC) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $183,750
  • JESSICA FRIEDEMAN (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $169,665

$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 417,403 shares (+263.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,270,672
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 411,865 shares (+561.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,240,545
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 409,525 shares (-46.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,227,816
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 327,330 shares (+78.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,780,675
  • QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 244,930 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,332,419
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 244,145 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,328,148
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 167,021 shares (-68.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $908,594

