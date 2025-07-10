New Analyst Forecast: $LFMD Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LFMD. Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a price target of 18.0 for LFMD.

$LFMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFMD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LFMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $18.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $14.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Sarah James from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $15.0 on 03/11/2025

$LFMD Insider Trading Activity

$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC DAVID BENATHEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $1,682,440 .

. JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $1,600,995 .

. STEFAN GALLUPPI (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 85,000 shares for an estimated $1,052,657

ERIC HAROLD YECIES (Chief Legal Officer & GC) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $183,750

JESSICA FRIEDEMAN (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $169,665

$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

