New Analyst Forecast: $LFMD Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LFMD. Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a price target of 18.0 for LFMD.
$LFMD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFMD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LFMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $18.0 on 07/10/2025
- Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $14.0 on 04/30/2025
- Sarah James from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $15.0 on 03/11/2025
$LFMD Insider Trading Activity
$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARC DAVID BENATHEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $1,682,440.
- JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $1,600,995.
- STEFAN GALLUPPI (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 85,000 shares for an estimated $1,052,657
- ERIC HAROLD YECIES (Chief Legal Officer & GC) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $183,750
- JESSICA FRIEDEMAN (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $169,665
$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 417,403 shares (+263.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,270,672
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 411,865 shares (+561.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,240,545
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 409,525 shares (-46.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,227,816
- MORGAN STANLEY added 327,330 shares (+78.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,780,675
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 244,930 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,332,419
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 244,145 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,328,148
- UBS GROUP AG removed 167,021 shares (-68.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $908,594
