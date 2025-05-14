New Analyst Forecast: $LEVI Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LEVI. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $LEVI.

$LEVI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEVI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

$LEVI Insider Trading Activity

$LEVI insiders have traded $LEVI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A FRIEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,664 shares for an estimated $301,785.

$LEVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $LEVI stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

