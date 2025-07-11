New Analyst Forecast: $LEVI Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LEVI. Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a price target of 24.0 for LEVI.

$LEVI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEVI recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LEVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Christopher Nardone from B of A Securities set a target price of $21.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $19.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $20.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $22.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $16.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Drew Crum from Stifel set a target price of $20.0 on 04/08/2025

$LEVI Insider Trading Activity

$LEVI insiders have traded $LEVI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID JEDRZEJEK (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,461 shares for an estimated $278,298 .

. DAVID A FRIEDMAN sold 4,166 shares for an estimated $76,821

$LEVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $LEVI stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

