New Analyst Forecast: $LEU Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LEU. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LEU.
$LEU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEU in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025
$LEU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEU recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LEU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $182.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $220.0 on 07/11/2025
- An analyst from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $205.0 on 07/07/2025
- Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $148.0 on 06/26/2025
- Alex Rygiel from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $221.0 on 06/23/2025
- Nicholas Amicucci from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $205.0 on 06/18/2025
- Lawson Winder from B of A Securities set a target price of $160.0 on 06/04/2025
- Eric Stine from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $129.0 on 04/01/2025
$LEU Insider Trading Activity
$LEU insiders have traded $LEU stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LARRY B CUTLIP (SVP, FIELD OPERATIONS) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $481,240
- JOHN M A DONELSON (SVP, Sales & Chief Mktg Off) sold 3,732 shares for an estimated $359,428
- KEVIN J HARRILL (CFO & Treasurer) sold 1,728 shares for an estimated $217,728
$LEU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $LEU stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 419,344 shares (+2191.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,087,390
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 236,430 shares (+72.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,708,310
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 216,047 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,440,283
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 140,400 shares (-35.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,734,284
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 128,535 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,996,162
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 115,002 shares (-69.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,154,274
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 100,051 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,224,172
