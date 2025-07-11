New Analyst Forecast: $LEU Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LEU. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LEU.

$LEU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEU in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025

$LEU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEU recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LEU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $182.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $220.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 An analyst from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $205.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $148.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Alex Rygiel from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $221.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Nicholas Amicucci from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $205.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Lawson Winder from B of A Securities set a target price of $160.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Eric Stine from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $129.0 on 04/01/2025

$LEU Insider Trading Activity

$LEU insiders have traded $LEU stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARRY B CUTLIP (SVP, FIELD OPERATIONS) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $481,240

JOHN M A DONELSON (SVP, Sales & Chief Mktg Off) sold 3,732 shares for an estimated $359,428

KEVIN J HARRILL (CFO & Treasurer) sold 1,728 shares for an estimated $217,728

$LEU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $LEU stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

