New Analyst Forecast: $LEGN Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LEGN. Ashwani Verma from UBS set a price target of 54.0 for LEGN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LEGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LEGN forecast page.

$LEGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEGN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LEGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Mitchell Kapoor from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $75.0 on 03/12/2025

$LEGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $LEGN stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.