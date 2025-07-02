New Analyst Forecast: $LEGN Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LEGN. Ashwani Verma from UBS set a price target of 54.0 for LEGN.
$LEGN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEGN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LEGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 07/02/2025
- Mitchell Kapoor from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $75.0 on 03/12/2025
$LEGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $LEGN stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 7,506,934 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,710,270
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,749,683 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,296,744
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,469,440 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,858,099
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 1,203,871 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,847,343
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 989,635 shares (+6732.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,578,315
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 898,534 shares (-81.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,487,258
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 679,073 shares (-68.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,040,946
