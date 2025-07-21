Stocks
LECO

New Analyst Forecast: $LECO Given 'Hold' Rating

July 21, 2025 — 10:23 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LECO. Stifel gave a rating of 'Hold' for $LECO.

$LECO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LECO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/06/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/18/2025

$LECO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LECO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LECO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $236.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $250.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $212.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $235.0 on 02/18/2025

$LECO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LECO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LECO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$LECO Insider Trading Activity

$LECO insiders have traded $LECO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEVEN B HEDLUND (CHAIR, PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,054 shares for an estimated $4,536,433.

$LECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $LECO stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

