LEA

New Analyst Forecast: $LEA Given $88.0 Price Target

May 07, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LEA. Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 88.0 for LEA.

$LEA Insider Trading Activity

$LEA insiders have traded $LEA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROD LACHE purchased 2,178 shares for an estimated $199,944

$LEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $LEA stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

