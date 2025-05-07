New Analyst Forecast: $LEA Given $88.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LEA. Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 88.0 for LEA.
$LEA Insider Trading Activity
$LEA insiders have traded $LEA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROD LACHE purchased 2,178 shares for an estimated $199,944
$LEA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $LEA stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 966,543 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,531,622
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 964,752 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,362,014
- OLDFIELD PARTNERS LLP added 609,824 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,798,673
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 447,835 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,409,974
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 404,120 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,651,466
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 356,760 shares (+45.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,785,172
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 356,300 shares (+1033.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,741,610
